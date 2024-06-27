Ex-Google employee who was laid off on Valentine’s Day shares how to rebound and find dream job An ex-Google employee shared his story about how he was fired from his job this year on Valentine’s Day. Shao Chun C., the Head of Small Business Sales (Ads) for Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan at Google, faced an unexpected career shift earlier this year.

Half a year later, Shao has turned into a YouTube content creator where he shares his lessons on managing layoffs and navigating career transitions. In the video Shao explains the struggle he went through after being laid off by the tech giant. Shao has decided to explore new ventures, including creating YouTube content about financial education and career advice.

In his video Shao's shares the five key lessons that he believes can help others facing similar situations:

1. ‘It’s not your fault’

Shao emphasises that layoffs are often a business decision, not a reflection of individual performance. He recalls sleepless nights filled with self-doubt, until a friend in HR clarified that his job was part of a cost-saving measure. This realisation helped him understand that layoffs aren't personal.

2. Layoff process is unfair

Despite Google treating him professionally, Shao felt the process was illogical and unfair. He notes that good performers can be laid off, while less experienced employees remain. This harsh reality is often hard to accept, especially when company leaders receive bonuses for cost-saving measures.

3. Be kind to yourself and others

Shao advises taking time to grieve and recover, rather than immediately diving into job applications. He also encourages kindness towards managers and HR personnel involved in layoffs, acknowledging they are simply doing their job.

4. Work friends may disappear

A surprising and painful lesson for Shao was the sudden silence from work friends. He attributes this to their own job insecurities and the shift in professional dynamics. This only goes on to show the importance of having a supportive network outside of work.

5. Finding the next job will be challenging

Shao found the job hunt overwhelming and discouraging, especially in tough economic times. He recommends using a "30-60-90 day framework" to gauge how long it might take to find a new job and to focus on improving skills, networking, or reputation as needed.