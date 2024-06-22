Google's Android 15 reaches platform stability with third beta release, streamlining Passkeys and biometric security

The summer of software updates continues! Google has released the third beta version of its highly anticipated Android 15 operating system, signalling that the final release is just around the corner. This latest update is particularly significant as it marks the achievement of "platform stability." For developers, this means that the core APIs are now finalised, allowing them to put the finishing touches on their apps and ensure compatibility with the near-final version of Android 15.

A Smoother, More Intuitive Passkey Experience

One of the key highlights of this beta release, as detailed in Google's official blog post, is a refined user interface for passkeys. Passkeys, which offer a more secure alternative to traditional passwords, are now even easier to use with the integration of biometric authentication. Instead of requiring two separate steps, users can now unlock passkey-protected accounts or services with a single tap, combining the Google Password Manager prompt with the biometric input screen. Additionally, new fallback options within the keyboard and text field drop-down menus provide a safety net for those who accidentally bypass the initial passkey prompt.

Smarter Biometric Management on the Horizon

While the streamlined passkey experience is a welcome improvement, Android expert Mishaal Rahman has uncovered evidence suggesting that Android 15 might have even more in store for users, particularly in the realm of biometric security. His findings point to a potential new feature that would allow the operating system to automatically detect when a biometric model, such as a fingerprint or face scan, isn't performing optimally. If detected, Android 15 could then automatically delete the underperforming model and prompt the user to re-enroll their biometric data. This proactive approach would eliminate the need for users to manually manage their biometric profiles, ensuring consistent accuracy and security.

The Home Stretch for Android 15

With platform stability achieved and a host of new features and refinements in tow, Android 15 is steadily approaching its final form. Those eager to experience the latest and greatest from Google can download the beta version today with a compatible device. And for those who live on the cutting edge, the iOS 18 developer beta is also available, offering a glimpse into Apple's upcoming mobile operating system update. One thing's for sure: it's an exciting time to be a mobile enthusiast!