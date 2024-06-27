Google’s Gemini is now available in Gmail, Google Messages: 5 smart ways to use the AI tool

Google has started rolling out its AI model Gemini across its products like Gmail and Google Messages. In addition to asking queries, this AI tool can assist users to compose emails, summarise data-heavy emails, highlight key points from a presentation or ask it to set reminders for important meetings. The Gemini 1.5 Pro AI model will soon be released across other Google products like Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and Drive.

Related Articles

Here are a few ways you can use Google Gemini in Gmail smartly.

1. Quick summarisation

Google Gemini can be used to summarise long email threads or data-heavy emails. According to the company, all you need to do is open the email thread, look for the Gemini icon on the sidebar (desktop) or tap on three dot menu (mobile) and tap on “Summarise” option. The AI tool will analyse the conversation, identify key points and present a concise summary. This is a lifesaver for catching up on lengthy discussions or quickly understanding the context of an email before jumping in.

2. Smart Replies

Google Gemini can also help you out to give smart replies for emails. To use this, you need to open and email and click on the “Reply” button. Once done, look for Gemini icon or prompt within the compose window. Gemini will analyse the email, identify the purpose and compose a reply accordingly. You will also get a few options of replies to choose from. This will save time and ensure that the email response is on point.

3. Important suggestions

Gemini is designed to anticipate your next move and hence, will suggest you to set a reminder if the email talks about a certain meeting or an event. Similarly, if an email discusses a document or spreadsheet, Gemini might prompt you to attach the relevant file from your Drive. This will help you organise your work better.

4. Quick information retrieval

Google’s AI model can also help you to dig out critical information from an email exchange, without having to give it the subject line of the email. All you need to do is access your inbox and activate Gemini. Now, you can ask a natural language question like "What was the deadline Divya mentioned about the marketing campaign?" Gemini taps into your Gmail history and Google Drive (if enabled) to search for relevant information.

5. Supercharge your research

You can ask Gemini to gather publicly available information about the person or company, if you have received an introduction email. It will give you valuable context for personalised follow-up. You can even ask Gemini to create graphs or bar charts to summarise data mentioned in an email for better understanding.

Notably, these features will only be available to Google Workspace customers with a Gemini Business or Enterprise add-on, a Gemini Education or Education Premium add-on, or to Google One AI Premium subscribers.

Messages gets Gemini

Gemini is also available on Google Messages for Android users. Many users in India have started receiving the new feature. They will have to provide consent for accessing the chats with Gemini for further training and review. However, these chats will be de-linked from the Google account.

The new Gemini chat bot in Messages is available on smartphones including Pixel 6 or later, Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy S22 or later and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Z Fold. The devices eligible for this upgrade should have 6GB of RAM or higher.