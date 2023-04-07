EXCLUSIVE: 'A Chernobyl for AI' looms if artificial intelligence is kept unchecked, says scientist Stuart Russell

Stuart Russell, a Professor of Computer Science at UC Berkeley and a leading expert in artificial intelligence and machine learning, has issued a warning about the potential dangers of unchecked AI development. As the co-author of the standard text in the field of AI, "Artificial Intelligence: A Modern Approach," Russell's credentials are unparalleled. In an exclusive interview with Business Today's Aayush Ailawadi, he emphasizes the need for reasonable guidelines and safety measures to prevent the possibility of a "Chernobyl for AI" – a catastrophic event that could have far-reaching consequences.

Russell is one of the prominent AI experts who signed the petition to pause the development of the next powerful iteration of GPT-4. Other prominent voices in the open letter include Tesla CEO, Elon Musk and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

In an exclusive interview with Business Today, he listed the perils of unchecked AI and warned against the potential for "a Chernobyl for AI." Russell, who has been an AI researcher for 45 years, acknowledges the unlimited potential for artificial intelligence to benefit the world but emphasizes the need for reasonable guidelines to ensure its safe development.





Russell explains that developing guidelines for AI systems may take time, but it is necessary to demonstrate convincingly that a system is safe before it can be released. He compares the process to building a nuclear power plant or an airplane, where safety guidelines must be met to prevent catastrophic consequences.

He said, "What we're asking for is, to develop reasonable guidelines. You have to be able to demonstrate convincingly for the system to be safely released, and then show that your system meets those guidelines. If I wanted to build a nuclear power plant, and the government says, well, you need to show that it's safe, that it can survive an earthquake, that it's not going to explode like Chernobyl did." He further added, "we do not want a Chernobyl for AI."

The scientist warns that without proper guidelines and safety measures, there is a risk of a "Chernobyl for AI," referring to the nuclear disaster that occurred in Ukraine in 1986, which destroyed the nuclear industry and had long-lasting effects on the environment and human health.

Russell acknowledges that it is difficult to predict exactly what a Chernobyl-like disaster for AI might entail, but emphasizes the need to take the possibility seriously. He calls for the application of common sense in the development of powerful AI systems to ensure that they do not pose a threat to society.

