'Exit Google Maps': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal urges Indian developers to shift to Ola Maps

Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and Chairman of Ola Group, has announced a major shift for developers and users, urging them to move away from Google Maps in favor of Ola Maps. Here's a breakdown of what this means and why it's happening.

Aggarwal's tweet highlights the free access for developers to Ola Maps via Krutrim, Ola's in-house AI firm, with over ₹100 crore in free credits. The push comes after Ola's recent exit from Microsoft Azure, aiming to build a more localised and efficient mapping solution tailored to India's unique challenges.

Why Ola Maps?

Aggarwal claims western mapping apps often fall short in addressing India's complex street names, frequent urban changes, and diverse traffic conditions. Ola Maps promises improved accuracy and real-time data, leveraging AI and contributions to open-source platforms like OpenStreetMap.

According to Aggarwal here’s what Ola Maps offers:

Location Accuracy: Tailored to India's geography.

Search Accuracy and Latency: Faster and more precise results.

ETA Accuracy: More reliable travel time predictions.

Ola Group claims the need for a localised solution became evident as India emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Western providers failing to prioritize Indian needs. Ola Maps aims to fill this gap, providing an alternative designed for India’s unique environment.

After #ExitAzure, it’s time for 🇮🇳developers to #ExitGoogleMaps! 1 YEAR FREE access to all developers to Ola Maps on @Krutrim, more than ₹100Cr in free credits! https://t.co/K1JHFBlNt1



We’ve been using western apps to map India for too long and they don’t get our unique… pic.twitter.com/18l2GdzCkC July 8, 2024

Ola Maps utilizes real-time data from millions of vehicles, Ola’s 360-degree cameras, government repositories, and OpenStreetMap, contributing significantly to open-source efforts.

AI Integration

AI and machine learning enhance map data, providing real-time, context-aware information in multiple languages. The use of Neural Radiance Fields (NERFs) aids in creating photorealistic, dynamically rendered environments.

Routing and tiles

Ola Maps’ routing capabilities offer personalized routes based on user preferences, real-time traffic data, and historical speed predictions. The tiling system ensures consistent and high-quality map rendering.

Ola Maps has been integrated into various Ola services. Ola claims that in Ola Electric, the on-device navigation usage has quadrupled. For Ola cabs consumer, the new platform aims to enhance ride matching, price predictions, and overall navigation accuracy.