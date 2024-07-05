Google to begin manufacturing Pixel phones in India for export to Europe and the US: Report

After Apple, Google is likely to manufacture Pixel smartphones in India soon and export them to Europe and US. Notably, Google is set to launch its Pixel 9 series in India on August 13. As per a report by Moneycontrol, a percentage of Google devices will be made in India and these devices will be available in Europe. This production will reportedly be taken care of by two manufacturing firms: Foxconn and Dixon Technologies, in India. A formal announcement from Google is also expected soon.

The report adds that Google has already started trials of production in Tamil Nadu with Foxconn, the same firm that manufactures iPhones in India for Apple. The Sundar Pichai headed company is likely to make India a key hub for manufacturing Pixel phones in India. They will initially be exported to Europe, followed by the US market.

Notably, the report reveals that homegrown Dixon Technologies will manufacture the base variants of Pixel phones, while Foxconn will look at the Pro models. A source told the publication, “Google is a large brand, which Dixon will add to its customer list in the second half of the year through its partnership with Compal. They will share the production with Foxconn.”

This production is likely to begin in September this year, while the export is expected to start once the production is stable. The report also revealed that the demand of Pixel phone is scarce in India and hence the company is planning to export most of the locally produced devices leveraging the PLI benefits.

Tarun Pathak, Counterpoint Research told Tech Today, “Any manufacturing operation would require a certain scale for commercial sense. With less than 1 per cent share in India, Google will need export volumes of pixel devices to scale its manufacturing. Hence, there are high chances of exporting outside India and Google's big markets are USA and key European countries where some of the OEMs are already exporting their smartphones from India.”

Google Pixel 9 series to debut on August 13: What to expect

As per a report by Android Authority, the Pixel 9 series is expected to come with a faster and more reliable ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The Pro model is likely to come with a dual rear camera set up, while the Pro model might come with a triple rear camera setup, just like the predecessor series.