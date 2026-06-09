Apple WWDC 2026: From Siri AI, iOS 27 to Apple Intelligence, here’s everything announced

Apple’s WWDC 2026 week has commenced with some exciting announcements around Apple’s software, Artificial Intelligence (AI) upgrades, and its voice assistant, Siri. This year, Apple focused on three key areas: Platform improvements, updates in trust and safety and a leap forward for Apple Intelligence.

This year, Apple is finally catching up with AI, bringing some exciting updates around Siri AI, Apple Intelligence, and across the iOS 27 update. Alongside the announcement, Tim Cook delivered his last address as Apple CEO, with many referring to it as the end of an era.

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Here’s a detailed recap of everything announced at the WWDC 2026 keynote address.

Apple unveiled Siri AI: Apple finally announced the biggest upgrades to Siri assistant, which is more capable of managing complex tasks, more conversational, and personal to users. Siri is now integrated with Apple Intelligence, hence it is being called Siri AI. The voice assistant also gets a dedicated app where users can access their chat history, customise how Siri interacts with the user, and much more. Read more about Siri AI upgrades here.

Next generation of Apple Intelligence: At WWDC, Apple also announced a new architecture for Apple Intelligence built in collaboration with Google. The company claims that it brings improved understanding, reasoning, and the ability to perform complex tasks to its AI platform. Now, Apple devices will gain cross-app context awareness, the Phone app will be able to gain context from other apps, AI-powered reply suggestions in Messages, and much more. Read more here.

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Improved Liquid Glass UI with iOS 27: Apple also announced the new iOS 27 update, bringing upgrades to the user interface and new features that refine the day-to-day experience. This year, the company claimed to have refined the Liquid Glass UI in terms of readability and customisations. The update brings a new slider to Settings, giving users the option to customise Liquid Glass. In addition, Apple has also redesigned app icons, giving layers to match the UI theme. Read more about iOS 27 here.

Image Playground upgrades: Apple announced the new and refined version of the Image Playground app that lets users create high-quality and photorealistic images. Within the app, users can now create new images from existing photos in different styles. The app also lets users edit images by simply typing what needs to be changed. Users can also move, resize, or add objects, choose image size and format, generate custom visuals for Apple apps, and much more.

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Photos new AI editing tools: Within the Photos app, Apple has introduced plenty of AI-powered editing tools, making it easier to edit photos. The company has upgraded the Clean Up tool that will now produce more realistic results and do a better job filling in the background after an object is removed. It now includes a new Extend feature that lets you expand a photo beyond its original borders. There’s a new Reframe feature as well that lets you adjust the composition and perspective of a photo after you've taken it.

iPhone parental controls: Apple has introduced new parental control features for iPhones. Parents can now create a child account and enable age-appropriate protections across the device. During the setup, parents can choose which apps their children can access and maintain control over future app additions, set daily usage limits for app categories such as Entertainment, Games, and Social Media, intervene when explicit or violent content is detected in Messages, monitor and manage children's device usage, and much more.