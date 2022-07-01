Facebook is taking a cue out of Discord and Slack’s playbook

Meta has been consistently working on improving some features on the platform that have been requiring updates for a while. The Groups feature on Facebook has gotten a new sidebar that helps users find their favourite groups more easily (both on iOS and Android).

Facebook has evolved beyond status messages, thankfully, and is not one of the platforms that people are using to keep in touch with friends and family, share memes, and be a part of groups to share and post content.

Meta is aware of these changes and has thus taken steps to make the group admins more powerful so that they can decline posts they deem unfit, along with some other features.

One of the features Meta is testing with a select pool of users is the addition audio channels or channels about certain topics, like Slack has. This can make it much easier for people to manage groups in the future.

Features like these make it easier for users who are a part of multiple groups to focus on what they want. Currently, when you get on Facebook and select a group, it can gey quite confusing when you try to find the right post or start a topic.

Gaming-focused platform Discord also supports similar features. In case you don’t know what Discord is and how it works, you can read our explainer here.

With more and more people coming on Facebook for the Groups, it makes sense for Meta to ramp up on updates on this front, ideally giving the admins more control over what is posted and shared, and also report abuse where necessary.

The profusion of social media platforms out there, makes it important for Meta to stay as relevant as possible while keeping the user experience fun, convenient and safe at the same time.

