'Fake' QR codes for donation appear near Badrinath, Kedarnath; temple committee files complaint

The Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee has lodged a complaint with the police, requesting an investigation into the installation of boards soliciting donations through QR codes at the temples.

According to a statement released by the temple committee chairman Ajendra Ajay, these boards were not put up by the committee and were only discovered on the day of the opening of the doors of both the 'dhams'. The committee officials immediately removed the boards upon learning of their existence.

A Paytm spokesperson said, "Our partnership with BKTC goes back to 2018. Since then we have enabled mobile payments within the temple premises for donation with complete transparency, to drive convenience for devotees.”

The temple committee conducted its own investigation before filing a complaint with the Kedarnath police post and the Badrinath police station on Sunday, seeking an inquiry into the matter. Ajay clarified that the temple committee has not used applications like Paytm to collect donations so far.

The Kedarnath Dham doors were opened to devotees on April 25, and the Badrinath temple doors were opened on April 27. The temple committee's chairman expressed concern over the unauthorised installation of the QR code donation boards, which could lead to confusion among devotees and tarnish the reputation of the temples.

The temple committee is responsible for managing the operations of the two holy shrines, which are located in the Uttarakhand state of India. Badrinath temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, while Kedarnath temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Both temples attract millions of devotees every year, who come to offer their prayers and seek blessings. The temple committee has a responsibility to ensure the sanctity and security of the temples and prevent any unauthorised activities that could harm the temples' reputation.

Also Read

Instagram revamps Reels with new video editing and discovery features

Europe sets up task force on ChatGPT to create a common policy on AI privacy rules

Meta’s new AI project turns doodles into animated figures