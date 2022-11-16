'Firing them was my biggest mistake': Elon Musk 're-hires' two employees who never worked at Twitter

Elon Musk has re-hired two Twitter employees, or that’s what you’ll believe when you see Musk’s latest tweet. On Tuesday, Musk shared an image with “Rahul Ligma” and “Daniel Johnson”. In his post he said he was wrong to terminate these two employees and is bringing them back to the company.

In his tweet, Musk said, “Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson”. In the same thread, he tweeted, “Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes.”

It seems to be a practical joke as these two people were never hired at Twitter in the first place. Just a day after Elon Musk completed the Twitter deal, these two men were seen standing outside the Twitter office with boxes in their hands, pretending to be employees fired by Elon Musk. The names too, are made up. This comes days after Elon Musk fired more than half of Twitter’s employees. He then went on to terminate almost 80 percent of the contractual staff. Rahul Ligma was also seen standing outside the FTX office in the Bahamas pretending to be fired by the beleaguered crypto exchange.

Fake firings and re-hirings kept aside, Twitter employees have been quitting the organisation just weeks after Musk's takeover. The names include Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty.

Elon Musk also fired an employee publically on Twitter, after he objected to Musk's claims about the Twitter app being extremely slow in many countries. The argument ended with Musk responding by saying "He's fired".

The series of layoffs have also gotten advertising companies worried. One wing of the world’s biggest ad company believes Twitter to be a ‘High-Risk’ platform. It is even asking its clients to restrain from putting ad money in it. One of the primary reasons mentioned by the company was the vacant seats of top executives in the Twitter office.