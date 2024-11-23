First batch of Made-in-India iPhone 16 Pro Max has arrived; see video

Apple has officially begun rolling out the first batch of iPhone 16 Pro Max units fully manufactured in India. This milestone, a significant step in Apple’s localisation efforts, marks the first time the company’s flagship Pro and Pro Max models have been entirely produced in the country. Since Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, this is the first instance where the entire lineup, including the Pro models, originates from Indian facilities.

Specifications of iPhone 16 Pro Max

• Display: 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and Always-On technology.

• Processor: Powered by the A19 Bionic chip, delivering unmatched speed and efficiency.

• Camera: Advanced triple-camera system with a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide lens for exceptional photography and 8K video recording.

• Battery: All-day battery life with MagSafe and wireless charging support.

• Build: Aerospace-grade titanium frame, making it durable yet lightweight.

• Storage Options: Available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

• Software: Preloaded with iOS 18, featuring enhanced widgets, AI-driven photo editing, and improved privacy features.

• Connectivity: USB-C charging port, 5G compatibility, and Wi-Fi 7.

India Pricing

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced as follows in India:

• 256GB: ₹1,59,900

• 512GB: ₹1,79,900

• 1TB: ₹1,99,900

• 2TB: ₹2,29,900

Made-in-India

While the specs and hardware remain the same as globally manufactured units, there are a few notable differences:

• Country of Origin: The box now prominently displays “Country of Origin: India.”

• Manufacturing Details: Produced by Apple India Pvt Ltd, with an India-specific customer support email address.

• Availability: Manufactured locally at Foxconn’s Chennai plant, ensuring faster availability for Indian consumers.

Apple’s decision to fully manufacture the iPhone 16 Pro Max in India underscores the company’s growing commitment to the country. Following the success of its first two Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi, the tech giant plans to open four more locations in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and an additional outlet in Mumbai.

By investing in local manufacturing and expanding its retail footprint, Apple aims to cater to a rapidly growing base of Indian customers while also diversifying its global supply chain.

Despite its local origins, the iPhone 16 Pro Max maintains Apple’s hallmark quality and design. The device continues to feature the same premium build, cutting-edge technology, and advanced features that make it a flagship product globally.

India plays a dual role in Apple’s strategy: as a manufacturing hub and a key growth market. The localisation effort aligns with the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative, supporting domestic production and employment while ensuring Apple stays competitive in one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets globally.