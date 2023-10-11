First Gaganyaan test flight on October 21, confirms Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to commence a series of preliminary test flights in preparation for the Gaganyaan mission on October 21, as announced by Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday.

The inaugural test, known as the Test Vehicle Development Flight (TV-D1), will take place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This critical phase aims to assess the crew module designated for the upcoming Indian astronaut mission, scheduled for late next year.

The test will encompass launching the module into outer space, safely returning it to Earth, and effecting a recovery after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal. Singh noted that the Navy has already initiated practice operations for the module's recovery during a felicitation program for ISRO engineers who contributed to the Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L-1 missions.

In addition to the crew module, TV-D1 will also evaluate the "crew escape" system, designed to ensure the safe return of astronauts in the event of an issue during their ascent into space.

The success of this test will lay the groundwork for the first unmanned "Gaganyaan" mission and, ultimately, a manned mission to low-earth orbit, Minister Singh affirmed. He also revealed plans for a test flight in the following year, featuring "Vyommitra," a female robot astronaut, prior to the ultimate manned "Gaganyaan" mission.

The Gaganyaan project's objective is to demonstrate India's human spaceflight capability by launching a crew into a 400 km orbit and bringing them back safely to Earth by landing in the waters of the Indian sea.

The project's success relies on a meticulous approach that leverages India's internal expertise, the experience of its industrial sector, the intellectual capabilities of its academic and research institutions, and cutting-edge technologies available through international collaborations. Key prerequisites for the Gaganyaan mission encompass the development of critical technologies, including a human-rated launch vehicle to safely transport the crew into space, a Life Support System to create an Earth-like environment for the crew in space, provisions for crew emergency escape, and the evolution of crew management aspects related to training, recovery, and rehabilitation.

