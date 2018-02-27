Flipkart Apple Days sale offers up to Rs 6,000 discount on iPhone X, Rs 9,000 off on iPhone 8

Flipkart kicked off its Apple Days sale on Tuesday with attractive offers on latest and older iPhone models, as well as Apple Watch, MacBook and iPads. Starting from February 27, the sale will continue till March 2. The last Apple flagship smartphones iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have been offered with the lucrative discounts during this period along with older iPhones.

The models that have been included in the Apple Days sale are iPhone X, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE. All three generations of Apple Watch will also be sold during the sale. Apple's iPad and iPad Pro, as well as MacBook Air and MacBook Pro have also been included in the sale.

Buyers using SBI credit and debit cards can also avail extra five per cent cashback on purchasing products that have been included in the Apple Days sale by Flipkart. Purchases till Wednesday using SBI credit cards will also be eligible for extra savings on EMI transactions. This offer will be valid on transactions with tenure of three, six or nine months only. The offer is not applicable on using Corporate or Commercial cards by SBI.

iPhone X

The iPhone X (64GB) is selling for Rs 82,999 after a discount of Rs 6,000 on the original price of Rs 89,999. The 256GB of the iPhone X is available at Rs 97,999, as opposed to Rs 1,02,000, during the Apple Days sale.

iPhone 8/ 8 Plus

The 64GB variant of iPhone 8 in Gold and Space Grey is retailing for Rs 54,999, whereas the Silver colour option is available at Rs 55,999. On the other hand, the iPhone 8 (256GB) is being sold for Rs 69,999.

The iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) in Gold and Space Grey are selling for Rs 64,999, whereas the Silver variant is selling for Rs 65,999. The iPhone 8 Plus (256GB) is available at Rs 79,999 instead of Rs 86,000. The Gold colour variant of iPhone 8 Plus (256GB) have gone out of stock on the first day of sale.

iPhone 7/ 7 Plus

iPhone 7 (32GB) in Black and Rose Gold are being sold for Rs 41,999, in Gold for Rs 42,999 and in Silver for Rs 43,999, instead of the original price of Rs 49,000. The 128GB variant of iPhone 7 is available at Rs 55,999, with the Silver colour option already out of stock.

The iPhone 7 Plus (32GB, Black, Silver) are selling for Rs 56,999, whereas the Rose Gold variant is selling for Rs 57,997 and Gold for 57,885. The iPhone 7 Plus (128GB) in Black, Jet Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold is selling for 65,999 instead of Rs 68,000.

iPhone 6/ 6s

Apple iPhone 6 (32GB) in Space Grey is available at Rs 24,999, and the Gold option is available at Rs 25,999. The iPhone 6s, against its actual price of Rs 40,000, is available at a range of Rs 32,999-36,999.

iPhone SE

The cheapest smartphone in Apple's portfolio, iPhone SE is available for Rs 18,999 (Space Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold) in the Apple Days sale, instead of Rs 26,000, whereas the Silver variant is available for Rs 20,999.

Apple Watch, iPads, MacBook

Flipkart is offering discounts up to Rs 8,500 on Apple Watch line-up. Apple iPads will be available at a starting price of Rs 22,900, and MacBooks for a starting price of Rs 57,999 during the Apple Days sale.