Flipkart Black Friday sale: Big discounts on Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone SE and more

Flipkart is back with yet another sale after its Big Billion Days sale during the Diwali period. Flipkart's Black Friday sale begins on November 26 and will go on till November 30. The Flipkart Black Friday sale 2020 has great offers on smartphones like the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone SE 2020 and Apple iPhone 12.

Flipkart Realme Narzo 20 Pro sale

The latest Realme smartphone is available in two storage variants - 6GB and 8GB. The 6GB variant is on for sale at Rs 13,999 whereas the 8GB one is priced at Rs 16,999 during the ongoing Flipkart sale. This smartphone is listed with an exchange rate of upto Rs 13,100 on the website.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro has 6.5 inch full HD+ display that has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Besides this, the Realme smartphone has a quad rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. The quad camera setup comprises a 48MP primary camera, 119 degree ultra wide-angle lens, black and white lens and a 4 cm macro lens. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor.

Flipkart Apple iPhone XR sale

The 64GB variant of Apple iPhone XR can be purchased at a heavily discounted price of Rs 38,999 whereas the 128GB variant is up for grabs at Rs 43,999 in the Flipkart Black Friday sale. This model is listed with an exchange offer of upto Rs 14,300. The smartphone has a 6.1 inch display that has a resolution of 1792x828 pixels. The iPhone XR is powered by the A12 bionic chip processor and operates on iOS 12 operating system.

Flipkart Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available across three storage variants - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. In the latest Flipkart sale, the 64GB variant of iPhone SE costs Rs 32,999, the 128GB variant costs RS 37,999 and the 256GB variant sells for Rs 47,999. All the three variants have been listed with exchange offer of upto Rs 14,300 on the e-commerce site.

Apple iPhone SE comprises a 4.7 inch retina HD display that has a resolution of 1334x750 pixels. The latest iPhone is powered by A13 bionic chip processor and operates on iOS 13.

Flipkart Apple iPhone 12 sale

The latest iPhone is available across 3 storage variants-64 GB, 128GB and 256 GB in the latest Flipkart sale. The 64GB variant costs Rs 79,900 and the 128GB and 256GB variants cost Rs 84,900 and Rs 94,900 respectively. This smartphone is listed with exchange benefits of upto Rs 14,300. The smartphone has a 6.1 inch super retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The latest iPhone is powered by an A14 bionic chip processor and is made of ceramic shield. The smartphone comprises of a dual rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera.

