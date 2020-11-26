Flipkart Black Friday Sale goes live; impressive discounts on smartphones

Flipkart will kick off its Black Friday sale this week, bringing in impressive discounts on smartphone brands for those who missed out on the deals during the festive season. Brands such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo will feature in the deals, which are to continue until November 30 when the Motorola Moto G 5G is slated to launch.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ is again on sale, coming with Flipkart's smart upgrade option. SBI credit card holders can get an additional 5 per cent cashback on EMI transactions.

Here are some brands to look out for:

Realme:

One could purchase the Realme Narzo 20 Pro for Rs.13,999, or avail the exchange offer available for up to Rs. 13,100. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a rear quad camera set-up with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W charging.