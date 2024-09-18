Flying down to Dubai to buy an iPhone 16 Pro Max from India: Worth it or not?

Remember your friend/relative who flew to Dubai just to buy the latest iPhone a few years back? They swore it was cheaper, even with the flight. Well, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has landed... and with it, a surprise for bargain-hunting travellers. The 256GB model, priced at Rs 1,44,900 domestically with a Rs 5,000 discount on select credit cards makes it Rs 1,39,900.

Now at that rate, it actually costs less when factoring in a 1 night Dubai trip. But hey, that trip is still not a bad proposition if you need some Arabic coffee at the Burj Khalifa.

Here's the breakdown, using today's prices:

Dubai Price: AED 5,099 (approx. Rs. 1,16,550) Seemingly cheaper.

Visa: Rs. 7,000 (14-day tourist)

Flights: Even the cheapest roundtrip from Delhi to Dubai on Google Flights adds around Rs. 20,000 to the total.

TOTAL: You're already looking at over Rs. 1,43,550, exceeding the India price before even considering food, accommodation, or any impulsive Dubai Mall purchases.

So, what changed? A few factors likely contribute to this shift: Import duties on electronics have fluctuated, and Apple has made a concerted effort to make its products more competitively priced in India by starting local production.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Powerful Features

A18 Pro Chip: Apple boasts this is their fastest and most efficient processor yet, optimised for the new Apple Intelligence AI features.

Camera Control: A new physical button caters specifically to photography and videography enthusiasts, providing more tactile control over the camera system.

Larger Displays: The 6.9-inch display on the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the largest iPhone screen ever, offering an immersive viewing experience.

4K120 Dolby Vision: Capture incredibly detailed and smooth video footage with the highest resolution and frame rate combination ever seen in an iPhone.

The days of automatically assuming Dubai offers better deals on electronics seem to be over, at least for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This latest model from Apple is undoubtedly a powerful and feature-packed device, but make sure to factor in the total cost, including travel expenses, before making a purchase decision. Shop smart based on your location and find the best deal that suits your budget.