Foldable smartphones in heavy demand: Samsung gets over 100,000 pre-bookings in India in just 28 hours

The Indian smartphone market might be dominated by the sub-Rs 40,000 phones, yet the demand for premium devices is rising continuously, especially for foldable ones. The soon-to-be-released Samsung foldable devices—the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5—have already received more than 100,000 pre-bookings in India in the first 28 hours

The Galaxy ZFlip5 is priced starting at Rs 99,999 (8/256 GB), while Galaxy Z Fold5 is available from Rs 1,54,999 (12/256 GB).

In India, pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 opened on July 27, and the devices will go on sale from August 18. Samsung is offering great incentives for those pre-booking the new foldable devices. Those pre-booking the Galaxy ZFlip5 will get benefits worth Rs 20,000, and those pre-booking Galaxy Z Fold5 will get benefits worth Rs 23000. The devices are available for pre-booked across all leading online and offline retail stores.

“We are delighted with the overwhelming response for our newly-launched Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 phones in India. The new devices prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology. The success of Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 shows that Indian consumers are highly sensitive to new innovations. I am confident that our new devices will help the mainstreaming of foldables, and help us consolidate our leadership in India,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

In comparison with last year’s models, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, Samsung has received 1.7x (1.7 times) pre-bookings for its fifth-generation foldable during the first 28 hours, reflecting the growing confidence of Indian consumers in the foldable category.

Samsung has been improvising its foldable. One of the most notable improvements this year is the reworked hinge, which ensures a seamless and gapless design. This is particularly crucial as it prevents any possibility of coins or small objects slipping in between the screens, a concern that existed in previous models. In addition to the new processor and better design, thanks to the hinge, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s outer screen is now 3.78 times larger and offers more usability than ever before. Both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are equipped with IPX8 support, aircraft grade Armor Aluminium frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 applied to both the Flex Window and back cover.