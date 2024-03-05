Forget touchscreens, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will come with an Air Gesture feature

Realme's much-anticipated Narzo 70 Pro 5G, slated for release in India later this month, promises to revolutionise user interaction with the introduction of an Air Gesture feature. Realme's Indian division has unveiled that this innovative feature will empower Narzo 70 Pro 5G users to seamlessly navigate various phone functionalities without the need for physical contact.

The incorporation of Air Gestures is poised to be a game-changer, particularly in scenarios where direct interaction with the device is impractical, such as when hands are soiled or wet, or during meal times.

Realme has divulged that the Narzo 70 Pro 5G will support over 10 distinct gesture types, ensuring versatile control options. Furthermore, these gesture controls will extend to third-party applications, including video-centric platforms. This means users can effortlessly interact with video content by employing gestures like the ubiquitous thumbs-up to 'Like' a video or making the 'OK' gesture to add content to their favourites list.

Building on earlier announcements, Realme has confirmed that the Narzo 70 Pro 5G will boast a cutting-edge 50MP Sony IMX890 camera complete with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Teasers have also hinted at other notable features, including a centrally positioned punch-hole display, a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, and a distinctive circular camera arrangement.

Moreover, Realme has assured users that the Narzo 70 Pro 5G will deliver a clutter-free experience by significantly reducing the number of pre-installed applications compared to previous Realme models.

Enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the Narzo 70 Pro 5G's debut may find their patience rewarded soon, as Realme hints at a potential unveiling of the launch date during the upcoming event for the Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G on March 6 in India.