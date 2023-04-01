Former Google scientist claims nanorobots will make humans immortal by 2030

Former Google scientist and eminent futurist Ray Kurzweil has made a bold claim that humans will achieve immortality with the help of nanorobots in just seven years. Kurzweil is a renowned computer scientist and futurist who has a history of accurate predictions, with around 86 per cent of his 147 predictions turning out to be correct.

In a YouTube video interview with tech vlogger Adagio, Kurzweil discussed the expansion of genetics, nanotechnology, robotics, and other fields. He reiterated his claim from his 2005 book 'The Singularity Is Near' that technology will enable humans to enjoy an everlasting life by 2030.

He believes that the current advancements and expansions seen in genetics, robotics, and nanotechnology will allow nanobots to run through our veins in the near future. These tiny robots, 50-100 nm wide, are currently used in research as DNA probes, cell imaging materials, and cell-specific delivery vehicles.

Kurzweil posits that nanorobots will be essential in combatting the effects of ageing and disease and restoring human bodies at a cellular level. Additionally, he asserts that nanotechnology will enable individuals to maintain slimness and high energy levels despite consuming any desired food.

Kurzweil has made some accurate predictions in the past, including forecasting that a computer would beat humans in chess by 2000, the growth of the Internet, and the shift to wireless technology.

"Nanobots in the digestive tract and bloodstream will intelligently extract the precise nutrients we need, call for needed additional nutrients and supplements through our personal wireless local area network, and send the rest of the food we eat on its way to be passed through for elimination," Kurzweil suggested in a 2003 blog post.

Kurzweil joined Google in December 2012 in a full-time capacity to spearhead "new projects in machine learning and language processing". The appointment was made by Google co-founder Larry Page, who also provided Kurzweil's one-sentence job description: "to enhance Google's natural language understanding."

