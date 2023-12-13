Foxconn granted approval for $1 billion boost to Apple India plant, total investment now stands at $2.7 billion: Report

Foxconn Technology Group has secured the green light to inject a minimum of $1 billion more into its forthcoming plant in India, earmarked for the production of Apple products.

This substantial increase marks a significant leap in its strategic pursuit to establish a pivotal manufacturing hub outside of China, as reported by Bloomberg.

The development follows the Karnataka state government's confirmation of a $1.67 billion investment, solidifying Foxconn's commitment to expand its operations in the region. The Taiwan-based tech giant, responsible for assembling approximately 70% of iPhones globally and renowned as the largest contract manufacturer worldwide, is steadfast in diversifying production beyond China. This pivot comes in response to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Over the past year, Foxconn has significantly bolstered its presence in India, directing substantial investments towards manufacturing facilities in the southern part of the country.

In Karnataka state specifically, the company unveiled plans in August for a $600 million investment spanning two projects aimed at producing casing components for iPhones and specialized chip-making equipment.

Anticipated to commence iPhone production by April 2024 in the southern state, this project is estimated to generate around 50,000 job opportunities. Sources familiar with the matter suggest that the freshly secured funds are expected to fuel expanded capacities for various Apple devices, potentially including the iconic iPhone, although details remain confidential as the information is not public.

With this latest injection of capital, Foxconn's investment in the site will amount to approximately $2.7 billion, positioning it as a cornerstone in the company's manufacturing landscape in India. This reinforces the trend observed among Foxconn and other manufacturing giants, redirecting capacities away from China amidst economic challenges and heightened tensions with the United States.

Foxconn, an integral manufacturing partner for Apple, has revised its investment plans for the plant at least once this year. Originally slated for a $700 million investment at the onset of 2023, the substantial augmentation underscores the company's commitment to meeting the demands of its crucial partnership with Apple. While primarily designated for Apple products, a portion of the investment is likely to be utilised for manufacturing devices and components, including electric vehicle parts, for other clients.

This move by Apple's key partners mirrors an accelerated push to establish a robust supply chain within India, coinciding with a gradual departure of Chinese firms amid strained relations between Beijing and New Delhi. The Tata conglomerate, yet another prominent Apple collaborator, is actively pursuing the establishment of one of India's largest iPhone assembly plants in Tamil Nadu.

Also Read Cyclone Michaung disrupts Apple’s iPhone production in India: Foxconn cancels shift amid severe weather