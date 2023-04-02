Fraudsters dupe Gurugram company of Rs 35 lakh by tampering payment gateway

With the increasing use of technology in society, cybercrime has become a major issue. In one such instance, a Gurugram-based firm Parviom Technologies has been allegedly defrauded of Rs 35 lakh by unknown fraudsters who apparently tampered with its online payment gateway system.

Ankit Rawat, the national head of operations at the company said in his complaint that his company, which uses the payment gateway services of Cashfree was breached, resulting in 35 UPI transactions after getting unauthorised access to the systems via its dashboard.

“Through the fraudulent transactions a total of around Rs 35 lakh were transferred in the different bank accounts," Rawat said in the complaint.

He said they think the payment gateway has been breached and compromised, the source of which is unknown to the organisation, a PTI report quoted police as saying.

On Friday, an FIR was filed against unknown people at the cybercrime east police station under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66, 66-D of the IT Act.

Police said that they are verifying the facts and further investigation is underway.

There has been a spike in UPI fraud cases lately. According to a report by the union finance ministry, cyber cells detected more than 95,000 UPI transaction fraud cases between 2022 and 2023. While the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has built a safe real-time payment system- UPI, scammers are taking advantage of flaws or people's ignorance to extort money.

In a recent case, online scammers used "payment mistake" as a trick to steal money from people's bank accounts linked to UPI. The viral UPI scam helped fraudsters in looting more than Rs 1 crore from 81 people in Mumbai.

