From IPL thrills to pookie memes: What India Googled most in 2024

Google’s annual Year in Search report has offered a fascinating glimpse into India’s collective curiosity in 2024. The search engine giant revealed the trends that shaped conversations across sports, entertainment, politics, and lifestyle, showcasing the diversity of what Indians sought online this year.

The report highlights how India turned to Google for answers on everything from blockbuster movies and quirky memes to pressing social issues and new-age dating theories. Here’s a closer look at what captivated the nation:

Entertainment: Stree 2, K-Dramas, and Nostalgic Tunes

In 2024, Indians indulged in a variety of entertainment genres. The supernatural comedy Stree 2 claimed the top spot in movie-related searches, followed by titles like Hanu-Man and Kalki. Socially driven narratives, including 12th Fail and Laapataa Ladies, also sparked intrigue.

Television brought a mix of grandeur and relatability with Heeramandi and Mirzapur, while slice-of-life hits like Panchayat and Kota Factory remained fan favourites. On the global front, The Last of Us and Korean dramas like Queen of Tears and Marry My Husband captured attention.

Music trends showed a love for indie hits such as Nadaaniyan and Husn, alongside nostalgic classics like Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam.

Meme Culture: Blue Grinch and Orange Peels

The memes of 2024 brought humor and relatability, with “Blue Grinch Knee Surgery” emerging as a quirky highlight. Workplace-focused memes like “Gen Z Boss” resonated widely, reflecting modern corporate humour. The “Orange Peel Theory” meme, focusing on relationships, dominated social conversations, alongside lighter moments like the “Hamster Meme” and “Moye Moye” phrases.

Trending Queries: Politics, Weather, and Pookie

From Lok Sabha elections to global conflicts, India searched for clarity on significant events. “How to vote Lok Sabha” became the most-searched “How To” query, while geopolitical interest spiked with questions about “All Eyes on Rafah” during the Palestine conflict.

Quirky new lingo, including “Pookie” and “Moye Moye,” made their way into trending meaning-based searches, alongside practical concerns like “AQI near me” amid rising awareness about air quality.

Sports Fever: Cricket and Beyond

Sports searches remained dominated by cricket, with India’s matches against England and Bangladesh topping the charts. The Olympics, T20 World Cup, and Copa America brought global sports moments to Indian screens, while local leagues like the Indian Premier League and Pro Kabaddi League sustained year-round enthusiasm. Athletes such as Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya also ranked high among trending personalities.

Travel and Food: Azerbaijan to Mango Pickles

Azerbaijan emerged as a travel hotspot for Indian wanderlust, with Bali, Jaipur, and Manali also drawing significant interest. Food trends showcased India’s culinary curiosity, with searches for traditional dishes like Mango Pickle and Onam Sadhya sharing space with global delights like Pornstar Martini cocktails and Flat White coffee.