From Pushpa 2 to Coldplay: A blockbuster year of cinematic and live experiences | BookMyShow 2024 report

BookMyShow has unveiled its #BookMyShowThrowback 2024 report, a comprehensive wrap-up of a year that redefined entertainment in India. From chart-busting films and electrifying concerts to the growing footprint of on-demand streaming, 2024 witnessed an unprecedented surge in audience engagement across all formats.

Leading the charge was the cinematic juggernaut Pushpa 2: The Rule, which captivated 10.8 lakh solo viewers, cementing its status as the most-watched film of the year. Nostalgia also reigned supreme with re-releases like Kal Ho Na Ho, Rockstar, and Laila Majnu, drawing cinephiles back into theatres. Meanwhile, international hits like Deadpool & Wolverine and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire kept adrenaline junkies hooked.

A standout moment came on 1 November, 2024, when BookMyShow shattered records, selling a staggering 2.3 million tickets in just 24 hours. Adding to the passion was an incredible cinephile who watched 221 movies in a single year!

With 30,687 live events across 319 cities, 2024 was a feast for live entertainment lovers, marking an 18% growth in the sector. From Nick Jonas headlining Lollapalooza India 2024 to Maroon 5 packing venues mid-week, the year saw global and local stars come together in iconic performances.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour exemplified music tourism, drawing fans from over 500 cities across India. Tier-2 cities like Kanpur and Shillong emerged as entertainment hotspots, witnessing a phenomenal 682% growth in live events.

Small-budget films such as Manjummel Boys and Merry Christmas showcased that storytelling excellence transcends scale. Comedy and immersive experiences also found their moment, with Nykaaland 2024 and Van Gogh 360 captivating audiences.

BookMyShow Stream continued its momentum, clocking 107,023 hours of content consumed and adding 446 new titles. Global favourites like Dune: Part Two joined regional masterpieces such as Dhoomam, reflecting the diverse tastes of Indian viewers.

BookMyShow Live introduced curated premium experiences, from gourmet food to bespoke merchandise, elevating audience expectations. Independent participation surged, with 8,87,166 fans attending events solo, epitomised by Gunjan from Mumbai, who attended 157 events in a single year.