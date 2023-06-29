FUJIFILM India launches INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 and new INSTAX mini Evo in brown

FUJIFILM India, a renowned pioneer in the realm of instant photography, is thrilled to introduce two extraordinary additions to its esteemed INSTAX series: the INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 (SQ40) instant camera and the all-new "Brown" colour variation of the INSTAX mini Evo. These latest releases not only offer cutting-edge features but also revive the timeless charm of printing unforgettable memories. The highly anticipated INSTAX SQUARE SQ40 will be available starting from June 29, 2023, with a retail price of Rs 16,999.

One of the standout features of this camera is the "Automatic Exposure" function, which effortlessly achieves optimal exposure for any given scene. Users simply need to turn the lens barrel to activate the camera, direct it towards the subject, and press the shutter button. Additionally, the SQ40 offers a Selfie Mode, perfect for capturing self-portraits and close-up shots. By rotating the lens barrel to turn on the camera and then rotating it again in the same direction, users can effortlessly switch to the Selfie Mode.

Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, expressed his excitement about the two exciting launches, stating, "The launch of the SQ40 will further reinforce our commitment to the INSTAX series. We also recognize the evolving demands of our consumers, and to meet those demands, we have introduced the brown version of the INSTAX mini Evo, our flagship model in the INSTAX series. The mini Evo is a hybrid instant camera that seamlessly integrates digital technology, unlocking a world of infinite possibilities."

Arun Babu, Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business at FUJIFILM India, highlighted the unique features of the SQ40, stating, "What sets the SQ40 apart is its square format film, which not only captures the subject but also the surrounding atmosphere. From joyful group gatherings to breathtaking landscapes, this new instant camera is capable of capturing it all. The 1:1 aspect ratio and creative compositions transform ordinary scenes into evocative works of art. Additionally, we have introduced the mini Evo in the brown colour variation to cater to diverse styles and preferences."

