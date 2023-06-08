Future of urban mobility: Training and pilot certification rules for air taxis proposed

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Wednesday its proposal for comprehensive training and pilot certification regulations for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), commonly known as flying taxis. These innovative aircraft have captured global attention and are considered the future of urban air mobility.

Due to the unique characteristics of eVTOLs, which take off and land vertically like helicopters but fly like airplanes to their destinations, the FAA emphasised the need for new rules. The proposed regulations aim to ensure the safe operation of these low-altitude urban aircraft. Moreover, the FAA's proposal aligns with the requirements set by the International Civil Aviation Organization, enabling U. pilots to operate eVTOLs in other countries as well.

Companies, including airlines, are actively exploring the development of transport services using battery-powered eVTOLs. These aircraft can vertically take off and land, offering an efficient means of transporting travellers to airports or facilitating short city trips, thereby helping to alleviate traffic congestion.

In May, the FAA issued an "updated blueprint" that outlined airspace and other necessary changes to accommodate future air taxis. This blueprint proposes a phased approach, with initial air taxi operations resembling the operations of helicopters and utilising existing infrastructure such as helipads and vertiports.

While the FAA expects the commencement of commercial eVTOL operations in late 2024 or early 2025, significant progress has already been made. Last year, the FAA established airworthiness criteria that eVTOL manufacturers must meet for their aircraft to be certified for use. For instance, Joby Aviation and Archer Aviation, both air taxi startups, received criteria for their Model JAS4-1 eVTOL and air taxi respectively. Notably, Joby Aviation secured a $60 million investment from Delta Air Lines, as part of their partnership to offer air taxi transportation to and from airports in New York and Los Angeles in the coming years.

To facilitate the training of pilots for eVTOL operations, the FAA proposes utilising pilots employed by eVTOL manufacturers as the initial flight instructors. These instructors would subsequently train instructors at flight schools and carriers. In addition, the FAA is considering alternate eligibility criteria that would allow some pilots to meet flight-time experience requirements more efficiently.

With these comprehensive training and certification regulations, the FAA aims to establish a robust framework for the operation of eVTOLs, fostering the growth of urban air mobility and revolutionising transportation in cities worldwide.



