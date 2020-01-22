Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched: Check out price, specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched today. The smartphone is a premium flagship smartphone by Samsung and is available at Rs 38,999 for the 6GB variant and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB variant. The main selling point of this phone is the S-Pen that is multipurpose as it lets you do a range of tasks from editing videos to converting your handwriting into text.

The Smartphone manufacturer has opened the pre bookings for this phone on the official Samsung website. Here's all you need to know about the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in terms of its price, display, S-Pen, and more:

Price

The Galaxy Note10 Lite 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 38,999 whereas its 8GB RAM is priced at Rs 40,999. The smartphone can be pre booked via the official Samsung website. This smartphone will go on sale from February 3 across major retail stores and online stores apart from the official Samsung website.

Colour variants

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is available in 3 clour options- Aura Black, Aura glow, Aura red.

Display

This phone has a near bezel less 6.7 inch Full inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. It also comprises an on-sccreen fingerprint scanner that is invisible.

Operating system and chipset

The phone runs on the latest Android 10 based One UI2. It is powered by in-house Exynos 9810 SoC chipset and has a 10nm octa-core processor.

The S-Pen

The Samsung S-Pen is Bluetooth enabled. It has a tip of 0.7mm and 4096 pressure levels. The S-Pen is multipurpose as it helps you put the artist in you on the phone through AR Doodle. You can also draw in 3D using this pen. It also helps you multitask as you can manage a host of tasks such as snapping a picture, scrooling through multiple photos and switching between music tracks. It can also turn your handwriting into phone text with the Text Export feature. Apart from converting your handwriting into phone text, you can also edit videos using the S-Pen.

Camera setup

The latest Samsung smartphone has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 12 megapixel ultra wide camera, 12 megapixel wide angle camera and a telephoto camera of 12 megapixel. The front camera comprises a 32 megapixel selfie camera. For those who love capturing photographs, the Ultra wide camera sports a 123 degree field of vision. The camera setup is packed with dual pixel technology that comes into play while capturing wide angle shots. The telephoto lens in the triple rear camera setup has the optical image stabilization (OIS) feature that enables you to capture steady close ups.

Photography and video effects

The Galaxy Note 10 lite includes a host of Live Focus effects such as Blur, Zoom, Color Point and Spin. This phone has a 'Super Steady' feature that reduces the vibrations in your videos.

Security specs

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with the in-house Samsung Knox that protects your private data from malware and malicious attacks. Apart from this, the phone also comprises of Face Recognition and On-Screen fingerprint. These features will keep your phone secure till it detects your individual features. Apart from these, the phone includes standard security features such as PIN, password and pattern.

Storage space

The smartphone by Samsung, Galaxy Note 10 Lite has an internal storage capacity of 128GB and expandable memory upto 1TB. The phone has two RAM variants- 6GB and 8GB.

Battery

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by a 4500mAh battery and supports 25W Super fast Charging.

