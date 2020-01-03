WhatsApp update: These three new features are coming soon

Facebook-owned cross-platform messaging service WhatsApp is all set to release a new feature of automatic deletion of messages to tackle storage issues. In this new feature, WhatsApp group admins will be able to choose the option of automatically deleting the group's messages after a set period. Also, there are more features under development and are likely to be available for WhatsApp users soon.

Auto delete messages

Automatic deletion of messages will prevent the device's internal storage from filling up and stop the device from slowing down due to heavy memory usage. The option of automatic deleting of messages will only be available in WhatsApp group chats, and only the group admins can opt to enable or disable it. They will also be able to set a time frame for the deletion process -- 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week, 1 month and 1 year.

Low Data Mode

This new feature mode will help iOS users with sub-optimal internet connections. Low data mode will stop automatic downloading of images, videos, music files or other media over the mobile data. The option will also interrupt automatic downloads of voice messages. WhatsApp already has a low data mode which currently works only during WhatsApp calls.

Call Waiting

WhatsApp has introduced a call waiting option, which allows the users to select an option between an incoming call or an ongoing call. In the latest version of the application, if a user is on a voice call and receives another voice call then a drop-down menu will appear and provide user to choose between an ongoing call, reject the incoming call or answer the incoming call.

Before this update, there was no way to choose between an incoming call and anyone calling as it simply would not connect.

