Gaming company Unity Software announces its biggest layoffs ever with 25% workforce reduction

Unity Software, a prominent videogame software provider, announced on Monday its plan to lay off approximately 25 per cent of its workforce, equating to around 1,800 jobs. This decision, disclosed in a regulatory filing and internal memo, marks the largest layoff in the company's history, according to a report by Reuters.

Despite its low recognition outside the gaming sector, Unity's software toolkit is utilized by over 1.1 million game creators, including those behind popular games like 'Pokemon Go', 'Beat Saber', and 'Hearthstone'. The layoffs, affecting all teams and regions, are expected to be completed by the end of March.

The announcement comes after interim CEO Jim Whitehurst initiated a 'company reset' in November, aiming to streamline operations and focus on core business. This is the fourth round of layoffs since July 2022. Unity experienced turmoil in September last year when it attempted to introduce a new 'runtime fee' pricing policy, causing a developer revolt and a significant drop in share price.

Following this, then-CEO John Riccitiello retired, and Whitehurst, former IBM president, was appointed as interim CEO and president. Unity, founded nearly 20 years ago by three Danish engineers, is known for its 'game engine' that simplifies game development and publication across different platforms. Its shares have increased nearly 40% since Whitehurst announced the company reset.

