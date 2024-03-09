Gaming getting recognition is a big deal: YouTuber Triggered Insaan after receiving award from PM Modi

In a significant moment for the gaming community, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to YouTuber, live-streamer, and gamer Nishchay Malhan, widely known as Triggered Insaan, at the inaugural National Creators Award ceremony on Friday.

Malhan, honoured with the prestigious ‘Gaming Creator’ accolade at the esteemed Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for acknowledging the gaming category.

"Thank you PM sir for this award. I’m really nervous. I didn’t think I would have to speak here, and even I still don’t know what to say. I got an award in gaming, and thanks to that gaming is also getting recognition,” Malhan conveyed humbly.

Establishing his YouTube channel in November 2017, Triggered Insaan has amassed a staggering 2.5 billion views. He captivates his audience with live-streamed gameplay of popular titles such as GTA 5, Minecraft, Resident Evil, FIFAe, and more on his gaming channel, Live Insaan.

Meanwhile, Keerthika Govindhasamy, renowned as Keerthi History and recipient of the Best Storyteller Award, shared a poignant moment with PM Modi. When she approached to touch his feet as a sign of respect, PM Modi reciprocated, expressing his discomfort with the gesture, particularly from a daughter.