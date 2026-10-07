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Garmin CIRQA launched in India at ₹25,990: This screen-free smart band can track 80+ activities

Garmin CIRQA launched in India at ₹25,990: This screen-free smart band can track 80+ activities

Garmin’s new fitness band skips the display but still offers detailed health, sleep and fitness tracking, along with up to 10 days of battery life.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 12:17 PM IST
Garmin CIRQA launched in India at ₹25,990: This screen-free smart band can track 80+ activitiesGarmin CIRQA skips the display but still offers fitness tracking with up to 10 days of battery life. (Photo: Garmin)

Garmin has launched the CIRQA in India, a fitness band designed for those who don’t want another screen on their wrist. The biggest difference is right in its design - there is no display. Instead, the band uses an on-device button for activity tracking, while health, sleep and fitness data can be viewed through the Garmin Connect app.

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Garmin says the CIRQA can last for up to 10 days on a single charge and can track more than 80 activities. It also brings several health monitoring tools, including heart rate, stress, sleep, skin temperature and blood oxygen tracking. The core tracking features are available without a subscription.

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Garmin CIRQA features

The CIRQA can continuously monitor heart rate and alert users if readings cross set levels. It also tracks Body Battery, stress, Pulse Ox, respiration, HRV Status and skin temperature. Its women’s health features cover menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking, while Lifestyle Logging can record caffeine and alcohol intake through Garmin Connect.

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For sleep, the band offers Sleep Score, Sleep Coach, Sleep Alignment, nap detection, breathing variations, Health Status and a Smart Wake Alarm. It can automatically identify activities such as walking and running, while users can manually track more than 80 activities.

Must Read: Google Fitbit Air at ₹13,999: What does it offer over cheaper Noise REP and Amazfit Helio Strap?

The fitness features include Training Readiness, Training Status, VO2 max, Fitness Age, recovery time, Workout Benefit and training-load tracking. Skin-temperature data can also be synced with Natural Cycles, although the service requires a separate subscription.

Garmin CIRQA price in India

The Garmin CIRQA is priced at ₹25,990 in India. It comes with a fabric ComfortFit band, fibre-reinforced polymer case and 5 ATM water resistance. The band measures 27×47×9mm and supports Bluetooth, ANT+, Connected GPS, Android and iPhone.

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It is available in Small/Medium and Large/Extra Large sizes, with colours including Mauve, French Grey, Black and Captain Blue. Garmin Connect+ is available as an optional subscription and adds features such as AI-powered insights, guided workouts, Garmin Coach, meditation, mindful breathing and nutrition tools.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 12:17 PM IST
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