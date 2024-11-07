Garmin Forerunner 165 Music review: An affordable GPS running watch that surpasses expectations

Garmin has built a reputation for making some of the best GPS running watches on the market, catering to everyone from casual runners to elite athletes. The Garmin Forerunner 165 Music continues this legacy, packing impressive features into a more budget-friendly device. Priced at approximately ₹25,000, it sits below Garmin’s more premium options like the Fenix series but doesn’t skimp on the essentials. Here’s a detailed look at what this running companion offers and where it could potentially fall short.

Design and Display: Comfortable and Versatile

The Garmin Forerunner 165 Music manages to find a balance between functionality and wearability. Weighing in pretty light, it’s comfortable enough to wear all day without fatigue, whether you’re on a long run or just going about your daily routine. Its slim profile makes it suitable for casual settings too, so it doesn’t scream “fitness tracker” when worn at work or out with friends.

One of the highlights of the Forerunner 165 is its 1.2-inch AMOLED display, which is vibrant, clear, and easy to read in various lighting conditions. The combination of touch functionality and five physical buttons ensures seamless navigation through menus and workout data. Customisable watch faces and data screens allow users to prioritise the metrics that matter most, tailoring the experience to individual preferences.

GPS Tracking and Heart Rate Monitoring: Performance Without Compromise

Despite being positioned at a more accessible price point, the Garmin Forerunner 165 Music doesn’t compromise on core functionalities. The multi-satellite system ensures accurate tracking even in challenging environments, such as densely wooded trails or urban areas with tall buildings. During my runs, the watch maintained strong GPS signal integrity, something that’s often a struggle for even higher-end models. This reinforces the idea that you don’t need to spend a fortune for reliable location tracking.

The built-in optical heart rate monitor does a decent job of gauging exertion during workouts. While wrist-based readings have a reputation for being less reliable than chest straps, the Forerunner 165 performs well under most conditions. However, like many wrist-based monitors, it can occasionally spike to improbable numbers, especially when dealing with rapid arm movement or sweat. For those who require consistent, high-accuracy heart rate tracking, pairing the watch with an external chest strap is a viable solution.

Battery Life: More Than Meets the Eye

One of the standout features of the Garmin Forerunner 165 Music is its impressive battery life. Garmin advertises up to 11 days in smartwatch mode and 19 hours with GPS. In practical terms, this means you can comfortably track multiple runs and daily activities without feeling tethered to a charging cable. For runners who like to train with music, the watch offers up to six hours of battery life with both GPS tracking and music playback enabled.

During testing, the battery performance lived up to these claims, though music playback does shorten the time between charges. For ultra-distance events or long hikes, turning off music playback or using power-saving modes is recommended to maximise battery life.

Music Playback: A Game-Changer for Phone-Free Running

For runners who prefer to leave their phones behind, the Garmin Forerunner 165 Music offers a standout feature: built-in music storage. The watch can hold up to 500 songs, and pairing it with Bluetooth headphones means you can enjoy your favourite playlists without lugging a phone. While the initial Bluetooth pairing process was a bit tricky and not entirely intuitive, once paired, the connection remained stable throughout runs.

The ability to preload playlists or sync music from services like Spotify and Amazon Music adds an element of convenience, transforming the watch from a simple fitness tool to a more comprehensive training companion.

Additional Training and Recovery Features

The Garmin Forerunner 165 Music doesn’t stop at just tracking runs and playing music. It comes equipped with a host of training tools, such as Garmin Coach, which offers adaptive training plans for those looking to prepare for races or improve their fitness. The daily suggested workouts are tailored to your current training load and recovery status, providing personalised guidance without the need for external coaching.

Recovery insights such as heart rate variability (HRV), sleep tracking, and stress monitoring help runners optimise their training routines and prevent overtraining. The watch also estimates VO2 max and measures blood oxygen saturation, offering deeper insights into your physical condition. While these features are highly useful, it’s worth noting that the Garmin Connect app—which houses all this data—can be overwhelming for first-time users due to its sheer volume of information and options.

Connectivity and Safety: A Holistic Approach

The Forerunner 165 comes with Garmin’s standard suite of connectivity features, including smart notifications, Garmin Pay for contactless payments, and LiveTrack, which allows friends or family to monitor your location during runs in real time. Safety features like incident detection and manual location sharing add an extra layer of security for those who frequently run alone or in unfamiliar areas. However, these safety options do require a paired smartphone to function properly.

Overall Impressions: A Solid All-Rounder for Runners

After weeks of testing, the Garmin Forerunner 165 Music has proven itself to be more than just an entry-level GPS watch. Its comprehensive feature set, impressive GPS accuracy, and reliable battery life make it a strong contender for runners looking for a mix of affordability and capability. While it may not offer every feature of Garmin’s higher-end models, it holds its own in terms of essential running metrics and music storage.

The occasional hiccup in heart rate accuracy and less intuitive initial setup are minor drawbacks that can be managed with some patience or external accessories. For the price point, the Forerunner 165 Music stands out as a feature-rich, reliable tool that can elevate your training regimen, whether you’re a seasoned runner or just starting out.