GCCs offer entry-level recruits up to 30% higher salaries than industry standards: Report

Tech staffing company TeamLease Digital found in a study that the global capability centres (GCCs) have emerged as significant employers of fresh talent, offering entry-level candidates salaries that are up to 30% higher than the industry standard for in-demand skills.

The trend is expected to continue, with GCCs projected to increase fresher hiring by 40% year-on-year. The IT services sector, while cautiously optimistic, is also anticipating a 20-25% growth in the recruitment of freshers, underscoring the demand for skills in software development, data engineering, and cloud technologies.

Meanwhile, mid-level roles demonstrate stability, with consistent demand for project managers, data scientists, and cybersecurity experts. Salaries in these roles have seen an increase of 7.89% to 10.2% as compared to FY 2024, reflecting the market’s need for professionals who can apply their hands-on experience to manage and optimise business operations effectively.

Senior management roles are experiencing a remarkable 21% rise in demand since last year, attributed to the strategic importance of expertise in data engineering, product management, and DevOps, with salary increases ranging between 6.54% and 10.8%.

The study further found that organisations continue to prioritise platform-specific certifications, particularly in AWS and Microsoft Azure. By FY25, India is expected to require over two million cloud professionals to support the accelerated adoption of cloud technologies across various sectors.

However, 63% of tech employees did not upskill last year, which highlights the urgent need to address this skills gap. Among those, 73% reported a lack of time, and 42% cited a lack of support from managers as barriers to their development.

Commenting on the findings, Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said, “The tech industry continues to transform at a rapid pace. To stay ahead, companies must align their talent strategies with technological advancements, particularly in AI and cloud computing. Investing in upskilling programs is not just an option but a necessity, enabling professionals to remain competitive in this dynamic environment. This alignment will be crucial for driving sustainable growth and innovation in the coming years.”