Gemini 1.5 Pro unveiled by Google: Enhanced AI features for greater productivity; see details

Gemini, the personalised AI assistant by Google, is set to undergo a significant upgrade with the introduction of Gemini 1.5 Pro. This advanced version will be made available to Gemini Advanced subscribers across more than 150 countries and in over 35 languages. Sissie Hsiao, Vice President & General Manager of Gemini Experiences and Google Assistant, announced the latest developments, which promise to revolutionise user experience.

Designed to streamline complex tasks, Gemini 1.5 Pro boasts an array of new features aimed at enhancing productivity. One notable improvement is the introduction of a 1 million token context window, marking a significant advancement in data analysis capabilities. This extended context window enables Gemini Advanced to decipher large documents, summarise extensive emails, and soon, process video content and complex codebases.

Users will benefit from enhanced file analysis capabilities, with the option to upload documents directly from Google Drive or their devices. This feature empowers users to extract insights from dense documents effortlessly, while maintaining privacy and confidentiality.

Gemini's multimodal functionality receives a substantial upgrade in version 1.5 Pro, particularly in image understanding. Users can now leverage Gemini to obtain recipes from photos of dishes or receive step-by-step solutions to mathematical problems captured in images.

In addition to these technical advancements, Gemini Live is set to revolutionise conversational experiences. This innovative feature, soon to be available for Gemini Advanced subscribers, leverages state-of-the-art speech technology to facilitate natural interactions with the AI assistant. Users can expect a seamless conversational experience, complete with a variety of natural-sounding voices and the ability to interrupt or clarify mid-response.

Gemini's capabilities extend beyond personal assistance, with the introduction of a dynamic trip-planning experience. Users can now delegate the arduous task of itinerary creation to Gemini Advanced, which utilises flight and hotel information from Gmail, alongside recommendations from Google Maps and Search, to curate personalised travel plans.

The Gemini Advanced subscribers will soon have the option to create Gems, customised versions of Gemini tailored to specific needs and preferences. These Gems can serve as workout partners, sous chefs, coding companions, or writing guides, offering a highly personalised AI experience.

Gemini's integration with various Google apps continues to expand, with connections to YouTube Music and upcoming integrations with Google Calendar, Tasks, and Keep. These integrations aim to simplify tasks such as creating calendar entries from syllabi or generating shopping lists from recipes.