Get 12 OTT subscriptions with Jio’s Rs 175 plan: Full details inside

Jio has introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 175, targeting entertainment lovers with a budget-friendly offering. The plan, designed for those seeking affordable data and access to multiple streaming platforms, offers a range of OTT subscriptions and high-speed data without voice calling services.

Jio Prepaid Plan - Rs 175

This new Rs 175 prepaid plan falls under Jio’s entertainment-focused category and is available for purchase through the MyJio app and the company’s official website. The plan provides users with 28 days of validity, coupled with 10GB of high-speed data. While it doesn’t include voice calling, the data-heavy nature of this plan makes it ideal as an add-on to existing prepaid plans or for those who prefer a data-centric approach.

Access to 12 OTT Platforms

The standout feature of this Rs 175 plan is the free access to 12 popular OTT platforms, offering a wealth of entertainment for users. The OTT services included are:

• Sony LIV

• Zee5

• JioCinema Premium

• Lionsgate Play

• Discovery+

• Sun NXT

• Kanchha Lannka

• Planet Marathi

• Chaupal

• DocuBay

• Epic On

• Hoichoi

These streaming services can be enjoyed for the duration of the plan’s 28-day validity, providing a wide array of movies, TV shows, and documentaries.

Other Jio Plans

In addition to the Rs 175 plan, Jio has rolled out three more entertainment-centric prepaid plans priced at Rs 329, Rs 1029, and Rs 1049. These plans not only offer data and OTT subscriptions but also include unlimited voice calling, which adds more value when compared to the Rs 175 plan. Users can explore these offerings on Jio’s official website under the entertainment section.

For users seeking flexibility with their data consumption, Jio offers the Rs 355 Freedom plan. This plan comes with a 30-day validity, offering unlimited voice calls and 25GB of data, with no daily data cap. Additionally, it includes 100 free SMS per day, making it a well-rounded option for those who want more freedom in how they use their data throughout the month.