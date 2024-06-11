Gigabyte M27Q X gaming monitor review: Refresh rate rules

Let's be honest, we're all obsessed with that silky-smooth, blur-free action that only a high refresh rate can deliver. Gigabyte's M27Q X understands this craving and throws a 240Hz refresh rate at you with the intensity of a gamer mainlining Red Bull.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves. This isn't just a one-trick pony. The M27Q X brings a surprising number of features to the table, including an onboard KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switch, a surprisingly light build, and a surprisingly affordable price point. Yes, you read that right: surprisingly affordable. You don't need to sell your soul to the GPU gods to snag this one.

Aesthetics: Simple, Sleek, and Maybe a Little Noisy

Gigabyte has embraced minimalism with the M27Q X. The monitor sports thin bezels on three sides, with the Gigabyte logo taking centre stage on the bottom. It's a clean, utilitarian look that won't break any necks, but it's functional and, dare I say, a little bit chic.

The stand is where things get a little less elegant. While it offers good height adjustment, the motion is accompanied by a noticeable click-clack that might annoy some. It's not a dealbreaker, but it's worth noting if you're sensitive to such things.

Performance: Smooth Sailing with Some Turbulence

The M27Q X is a real powerhouse when it comes to gaming performance. It's built around a 27-inch "Super Speed" IPS panel that promises a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. These are big promises, but how does it actually perform?

Let's start with the good news: The 240Hz refresh rate is glorious. Games feel incredibly fluid, even in the most demanding titles. The fast IPS technology truly delivers on its promise of lightning-fast response times, with minimal ghosting and motion blur.

However, the M27Q X's brightness and contrast performance are less impressive. At default settings, the monitor reaches around 250 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 300:1. This is a far cry from the promised 1,000:1, and it results in a somewhat lacklustre viewing experience, especially in darker scenes.

While the contrast ratio isn't ideal, there's some hope. Switching to the monitor's Movie mode boosts brightness to a much more respectable level and the HDR mode boosts the contrast as well.

Beyond Refresh Rate: A Surprisingly Feature-Rich Monitor

The M27Q X packs more than just a high refresh rate. It comes equipped with a handy KVM switch that allows you to control two PCs with a single keyboard and mouse. This is a huge boon for productivity and multitasking, and it's a feature you don't see often on monitors in this price range.

The monitor also boasts an impressive array of ports, including one DisplayPort jack, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB-C port, and three USB 3.0 ports. This ensures that you'll have plenty of connectivity options, no matter what devices you're using.

Verdict: A Solid Choice for Gamers Seeking Smoothness

The Gigabyte M27Q X is a compelling monitor for gamers who prioritise refresh rate over everything else. Its 240Hz refresh rate delivers an incredibly smooth gaming experience, and its KVM switch and affordable price tag make it even more appealing.

However, its lacklustre brightness and contrast ratio at default settings are a significant drawback. You'll need to tweak the settings to achieve a more satisfying viewing experience.

Overall, the M27Q X is a good monitor, but it's not perfect. If you're looking for a budget-friendly gaming monitor that delivers on smooth performance, the M27Q X is a strong contender. But if you're sensitive to low brightness, you might want to look elsewhere.