GIGABYTE tackles local AI training with AI TOP solution at COMPUTEX 2024

GIGABYTE announced its "Train Your Own AI on Your Desk" initiative at COMPUTEX 2024, unveiling GIGABYTE AI TOP, a complete solution designed to simplify and empower local AI model training.

Building on the success of its AI PC launch earlier this year, GIGABYTE AI TOP addresses the growing demand for accessible AI development tools. The solution comprises three key elements:

AI TOP Utility: User-friendly software that supports training large language models (up to 236B parameters) locally, ensuring data privacy and security.

AI TOP Hardware: A flexible and upgradable hardware ecosystem, including GIGABYTE motherboards, graphics cards, SSDs, and power supplies, designed for the demands of AI training without requiring specialised infrastructure.

AI TOP Tutor: Comprehensive support system offering consultation, setup guidance, and technical assistance for AI TOP users of all levels.

Highlighting its collaborative approach, GIGABYTE revealed its partnership with AMD, showcasing the Radeon PRO W7900 AI TOP 48G and Radeon PRO W7800 32G graphics cards. This makes GIGABYTE the first to market professional graphics cards designed explicitly for AI training in collaboration with AMD.

The company continues to work closely with industry leaders, including NVIDIA, to deliver high-performance AI PCs and innovative solutions.