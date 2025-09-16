GIGABYTE unveils AI-powered motherboards and expands vision with Beyond Edge

GIGABYTE Technology has announced new AI-driven hardware solutions, including its latest X870E AORUS X3D motherboards and the expansion of its AI vision under the theme "BEYOND EDGE". The launches mark the company’s continued push to integrate artificial intelligence across its product ecosystem, spanning gaming, professional computing, and large-scale AI deployment.

Advertisement

The new X870E AORUS X3D motherboards are designed for AMD’s Ryzen 9000, 8000, and 7000 Series processors. A key feature is the AI-powered X3D Turbo Mode 2.0, which uses real-time analysis to optimise gaming performance by up to 25%. The boards also include support for DDR5 memory speeds of up to 9000 MT/s through the firm’s D5 Bionic Corsa technology, as well as advanced thermal solutions and redesigned installation features aimed at enthusiasts and professionals. Connectivity options include 10GbE and 5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 7, dual USB4 Type-C ports, and HDMI output.

Alongside this launch, GIGABYTE outlined its broader AI roadmap at the GIGABYTE EVENT. The BEYOND EDGE initiative builds on its earlier "LEADING EDGE" showcase, expanding into three focus areas: Beyond Boundaries, Beyond the Device, and Beyond Performance.

Advertisement

In hardware for AI development, the AI TOP Ecosystem combines scalable platforms and utilities to handle models with up to 685 billion parameters. Products such as AI TOP ATOM, powered by NVIDIA’s Grace Blackwell Superchip, and the AORUS AI BOX series of external GPUs are aimed at developers and content creators requiring portable or high-performance AI acceleration.

For consumer systems, GIGABYTE introduced new AI gaming laptops featuring RTX AI, Copilot+ PC integration, and the in-house AI assistant "GiMATE". The lineup ranges from the high-end AORUS MASTER Series to slimmer designs like the AERO X16.

On the desktop front, the AORUS PRIME 5 PC combines AMD Ryzen 9000 X3D processors with NVIDIA RTX 5080 graphics, backed by an enhanced cooling system. GIGABYTE also previewed upcoming motherboards, including the flagship X870E AORUS XTREME AI TOP X3D and the wood-themed X870E AERO X3D WOOD.