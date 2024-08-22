GitHub survey reveals Indian developers embrace AI coding tools, while company adoption lags

A new survey conducted by GitHub has revealed that a significant majority of Indian developers are experiencing the benefits of AI coding tools, including improved code quality and increased efficiency. However, the survey also highlights a gap between individual usage and organisational adoption, indicating a potential missed opportunity for companies to fully leverage these advancements.

The survey, which included 500 respondents from India among a global pool of 2,000 software professionals, found that 81% of Indian developers reported a perceived increase in code quality when using AI coding tools. This aligns with previous research conducted by GitHub and Accenture, which demonstrated the positive impact of GitHub Copilot on code quality within enterprise engineering teams.

"The potential of AI-driven software development is undeniable,” said Kyle Daigle, Chief Operating Officer at GitHub. “However, individual AI usage isn't enough. Organisations need to operationalise AI throughout the software development lifecycle to boost collaboration, creativity, and modernisation. By prioritising a strategic approach that balances innovation, security, and organisational alignment, we can unlock its full potential. This is an exciting time for engineering leaders–in India and globally–to embrace these advancements and propel their teams forward,” Daigle added.

Key Findings from the Survey

Improved Code Quality: 81% of Indian respondents reported a perceived increase in code quality when using AI coding tools.

Enhanced Security and Efficiency: 100% of Indian respondents anticipate AI coding tools will improve code security, with 41% expecting a "significant improvement."

Meeting Customer Requirements: 66% of Indian respondents believe AI coding tools will enhance their ability to meet customer needs.

Easier Adoption of New Languages: 69% of Indian respondents found it easier to work with new programming languages and understand existing codebases thanks to AI coding tools.

Test Case Generation: 99% of Indian respondents reported their organisations have experimented with AI coding tools for test case generation, with 75% using them at least "sometimes."

Employability Boost: 99% of Indian respondents believe proficiency in AI coding tools makes them more attractive job candidates.

Despite these positive findings, only 40% of Indian respondents said their companies actively encourage the use of AI coding tools. This suggests a significant opportunity for organisations to better support their developers' interests and fully embrace the potential of AI-powered software development.