Global India AI Summit scheduled for December 10, 2023

Aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “India for AI and AI for India”, India has announced the launch of the inaugural Global India AI Summit, which will be held in December this year. Rajeev Chandrasekar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, while announcing the date stated, Global India AI summit will be held on December 10, 2023.

Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated, “Global India AI summit will be held on 10 December 2023 where influential leaders and participants will join from the AI and the overall tech ecosystem.” He added, “Our approach towards AI is not about following a trend, we have a deep-rooted belief and commitment that AI is going to be a kinetic enabler of our 1 trillion-dollar economy goal. It will also create deep capabilities within our startup and research ecosystem, in terms of real life AI use cases that we want to develop. I think this is a good launching pad for us to develop an overall comprehensive framework for policy, financing and resources.”

The announcement came on the sidelines of the first edition of IndiaAI report that was handed over to minister Chandrasekhar by seven working groups of MEITY. The working groups detailed the operational aspects of establishing Centers of Excellence (CoEs), and the institutional framework governing data collection, management, processing and storage by the National Data Management Office (NDMO). The report also has recommendations on how India can leverage its demographic dividend and play to its strengths as an IT superpower to further the penetration of AI skills in the country, strengthening of the AI compute infrastructure in India to support AI innovation through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

The report provides recommendations on the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme that aims to offer financial incentives as well as design infrastructure support to domestic companies and start-ups/ MSMEs.

The objective of this exercise was to undertake a comprehensive study of all the pillars of IndiaAI and to identify tangible next action items that need to be worked on to achieve the goal of “AI for all”.