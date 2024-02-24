'Gmail is here to stay': Google clarifies after fake claims of app 'shutting down' goes viral

In response to widespread panic sparked by viral rumours, Google has officially quashed speculation that Gmail, its popular email service, is set to be shut down. Taking to social media platform X on Friday, the tech giant reassured users that Gmail is not going anywhere and remains a steadfast part of its suite of offerings.

The frenzy began with a viral post on X that spread like wildfire among netizens, claiming that Gmail was on the brink of closure. The post included a screenshot of an email allegedly from Google, titled ‘Google is sunsetting Gmail’, which quickly ignited fears of Gmail's demise.

The purported message, dated August 1, 2024, declared the impending end of Gmail's service, sending shockwaves through the online community. It stated that Gmail would cease all operations, including sending, receiving, and storing emails, as of the specified date.

With over 4 million views of the screenshot, the post stirred significant controversy and apprehension among Gmail users. However, doubts soon emerged regarding the authenticity of the document, with some suspecting it to be a forgery or a hoax.

Google swiftly moved to clarify the situation, affirming that the only recent change to Gmail was the modification of its default view. In January 2024, Google updated the interface from the previous 'basic HTML' format to a more vibrant and user-friendly design.

Gmail is here to stay. — Gmail (@gmail) February 22, 2024

