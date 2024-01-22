Google AI scientists to leave company to open own startup: Report 

Laurent Sifre and Karl Tuyls, two scientists from Google's artificial intelligence subsidiary, DeepMind, are reportedly in discussions with investors to establish an AI startup in Paris, according to Bloomberg News. The pair, who have already announced their departure from DeepMind, are said to be negotiating a financing round that could generate over 200 million euros ($217.84 million).

The startup, currently known as Holistic, may concentrate on the development of a new AI model. Google and DeepMind have yet to respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

DeepMind, acquired by Google's parent company Alphabet approximately a decade ago, has been a significant player in AI research. It has recently launched its own products to compete with generative AI chatbots like Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

In related news, Mistral AI, a Paris-based company co-founded by a former DeepMind researcher, announced in December that it had raised 385 million euros ($419.34 million) in its second funding round in just seven months.

Google to Continue with Layoffs

In early 2023, Google laid off around 12,000 employees. However, it seems the company is not done with the job cuts. The company has already begun layoffs. The company is reportedly planning to lay off employees across its ad sales division as part of a restructuring process aimed at improving operational efficiency through the integration of AI.

The restructuring will primarily affect the ad sales team and customer care services, as Google explores the benefits of leveraging AI. The affected employees have been notified and will have the opportunity to apply for other open positions within Google. Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged the challenging times and emphasized the need for action to prevent more adverse outcomes down the line.

