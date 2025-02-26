Google and Qualcomm extend Android software support to eight years

Google and Qualcomm have announced a partnership to provide up to eight years of operating system (OS) and security updates for Android smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. This extended support will also apply to select devices running on Snapdragon 8 and Snapdragon 7-series mobile platforms, ensuring longer-lasting performance and improved security for users.

The move, revealed by Google on Monday, aims to provide original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with the ability to offer extended software support while reducing overall upgrade costs.

According to Qualcomm, this initiative enables Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)—like the Snapdragon 8 Elite—to receive continuous Android updates for eight years without requiring major modifications to OEM-specific platform code.

To facilitate this, Qualcomm will maintain an unchanged vendor code, minimizing the need for major software overhauls. However, kernel mode driver updates will still be necessary to ensure compatibility with future Android versions.

Additionally, the extended support will include two upgrades to the Android Common Kernel (ACK), allowing devices to keep pace with Google’s evolving Android ecosystem.

By offering extended updates, Google and Qualcomm aim to promote device sustainability and longevity, reducing the frequency of smartphone upgrades and supporting a more environmentally conscious approach to technology consumption.

Smartphones launching with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Android 15 will be the first to benefit from this extended update cycle. Qualcomm also confirmed that five future generations of its ASICs will be eligible for this program. However, legacy chipsets will not be included in the extended OS support initiative.

While Qualcomm and Google have paved the way for extended software support, the final decision on implementation lies with individual OEMs. This means that while Snapdragon-powered devices will be capable of receiving updates for eight years, manufacturers will decide whether to offer the full software support to their customers.