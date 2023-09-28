Google Android Earthquake Alerts System in India: How every Android user can get this critical alert

Google has launched its Android Earthquake Alerts System in India, providing Android users with automatic early warning alerts when earthquakes occur in their vicinity. The system harnesses the power of Android smartphones, which are now equipped with tiny accelerometers that can function as mini seismometers.

To receive alerts, users must have active Wi-Fi and/or cellular data connectivity, as well as enable both Android Earthquake Alerts and location settings. Users who prefer not to receive these alerts can easily disable Earthquake Alerts in their device settings.

How to enable Android Earthquake Alerts on your Android phone:

Open the Settings app.

Search for "Earthquake alerts" and tap on it.

Toggle on the switch next to "Android Earthquake Alerts."

If prompted, allow the system to access your location.

What to expect when you receive an earthquake alert:

If your phone detects an earthquake, you will receive an alert with information about the earthquake, including its estimated location and magnitude. The alert will also provide instructions on what to do in the event of an earthquake.

There are two types of earthquake alerts:

Be Aware Alert: This notification provides advance notice of light shaking and offers additional information upon tapping.

Take Action Alert: Designed to grab users' attention before they experience moderate to heavy shaking, this alert prompts immediate action to ensure safety.

Both types of alerts also provide valuable earthquake safety information, including simple steps to follow after an earthquake and a detailed map with an early estimate of the earthquake's location and magnitude.

Why is it important to receive earthquake alerts?

Earthquakes can strike without warning, and early warning alerts can provide precious seconds to take protective action, such as dropping, covering, and holding on. Studies have shown that earthquake early warning systems can reduce casualties by up to 20%.

How can every Android user in India get this critical alert?

To ensure that every Android user in India can get this critical alert, it is important to spread the word about the Android Earthquake Alerts System and encourage users to enable alerts on their phones.

