Google can tell you if your password or personal information was leaked on dark web; here’s how

In an era where data breaches and scams are rampant, a new feature from Google One can help you keep track of your data leaked on the dark web. This feature, named “Monitoring the Dark Web”, is designed to help users track down their leaked information like their names, passwords, email IDs, date of birth and more on the dark web.

What is the dark web?

The dark web is like a hidden part of the internet that you can’t find or access using regular search engines like Google. It’s like a secret club that requires special software to get in. This part of the internet is used by people who want to stay anonymous or hide their identity. This can be for good reasons, like protecting privacy, or for not-so-good reasons, like illegal activities.

Enter Google One

Google One is a cloud storage subscription service offered by Google. For a limited period, new subscribers can avail 100GB of data for just Rs 35 per month for the first three months. But Google One is not just about storage. It offers a host of other benefits.

Subscribers get access to Google experts for assistance with Google products via chat, phone call, or email. They can also share their Google One benefits, including storage, with up to five family members. Additionally, subscribers gain access to Google’s AI-related photo editing features like Magic Eraser and Portrait Blur and more.

Monitoring the dark web

The “Monitoring the Dark Web” feature one of the benefits of having a Google One subscription. It alerts users if their personal information, such as email-ID, name, birthdate, phone number, and even passwords, have been leaked on the dark web. It also identifies the source of the data leak.

My data was leaked

I opted for a Google One subscription due to lack of physical storage options. On using the ‘Monitoring the dark web’ feature I was asked for the information that I was looking for. This included details such as name, email ID, date of birth and more. To my surprise, my data was leaked on several instances. I was shocked to discover that not only my name, phone number and email-ID were leaked but also critical information, including passwords, had been on the dark web.

What to do in case of a data breach?

Google guides its One members in case of a data breach. The immediate steps include changing passwords and turning on 2-factor authentication. Members can continue to monitor their data using the “Monitor the Dark Web” feature, and Google will notify them if it detects any further data breaches.

