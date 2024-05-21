Google CEO Sundar Pichai addresses OpenAI's YouTube data usage and the future of web content

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, during a candid conversation on The Decoder Podcast with Nilay Patel, tackled concerns surrounding OpenAI's alleged use of YouTube data to train its video generation tool, Sora. While Pichai refrained from specific commentary on the case, he reiterated Google's commitment to enforcing its terms and conditions for data usage.

"I definitely, you know, recall in 2010, you know, the headlines, the web is dead, right?" Pichai stated, underscoring the web's enduring resilience.

Patel brought to light the power imbalance between tech giants and individual content creators in the age of AI-powered platforms. He pointed out that, unlike larger organisations like YouTube, individual creators often lack the resources to negotiate data licensing agreements, potentially leaving them vulnerable to exploitation.

Pichai acknowledged the emotional response of the creative community to the rapid advancements in AI, stating, "I understand the sentiment, right? You know it's a big change. These are disruptive moments. AI is a big platform shift and people are projecting out, and you know this is, people are putting a lot into creating content, it's their businesses, it's their, so I understand the perspective."

Emphasising Google's commitment to ethical AI development, Pichai outlined their approach to AI-powered music generation, revealing their focus on building tools for artists rather than general-purpose, widely accessible platforms. He stressed the need for careful consideration in navigating the ethical complexities of this technology.

"To be very clear, there is a myth that Google is, search has been ten blue links forever. Like, you know, I look at our mobile experience over many, many years, right? And we've had answers, we've allowed you to refine questions and so on," he said.