Google CEO Sundar Pichai wishes Happy Diwali, shares top trending 'why' questions on the festival

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai extended his Diwali greetings to those celebrating, sharing the most popular "why" questions globally about Diwali traditions on Sunday.

"Happy Diwali to all who celebrate! We’re seeing lots of interest about Diwali traditions on Search, here are a few of the top trending “why” questions worldwide," Pichai posted on X.

Accompanying his message was a GIF featuring a lamp surrounded by five numbers, indicating the top five questions people globally were searching about Diwali. Clicking on the numbers revealed the specific questions users were seeking answers to.

The trending global search was "Why Indians celebrate Diwali." Other notable questions included "Why do we do rangoli on Diwali," "Why do we light lamps on Diwali," "Why is Lakshmi puja done on Diwali," and "Why oil bath on Diwali," respectively.

In a separate interaction last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged virtually with Pichai, discussing Google's role in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India. Modi commended Google's collaboration with HP to produce Chromebooks within the country, acknowledged the 100 languages initiative, and encouraged efforts to provide AI tools in Indian languages. Additionally, Modi urged Google to contribute to AI tools for effective governance.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the terrific meeting today to discuss Google's ongoing commitment to India, and how we are expanding our operations, leveraging AI, and increasing our partnerships." Pichai wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

