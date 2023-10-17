‘Thank you, Prime Minister…’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai is all praises after ‘terrific’ meeting with PM Modi

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their productive virtual meeting on Monday, October 16. During this meeting, they delved into Google's ongoing dedication to India.

Their discussion revolved around Google's role in enhancing India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem, with a special mention of Google's collaboration with HP to manufacture Chromebooks within the country. Prime Minister Modi applauded this partnership.

"Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the terrific meeting today to discuss Google's ongoing commitment to India, and how we are expanding our operations, leveraging AI, and increasing our partnerships." Pichai wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Google's "100 languages initiative" and encouraged efforts to make AI tools accessible in Indian languages. He further encouraged Google to work on AI tools aimed at promoting good governance, as stated by the Prime Minister's Office.

In addition to these discussions, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Google's plans to establish its global fintech operations centre at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

During the meeting, Pichai also shared Google's aspirations to enhance financial inclusion in India through the utilisation of GPay and UPI's extensive reach. He highlighted Google's commitment to contributing to India's development trajectory.

Prime Minister Modi also extended an invitation to Google to participate in the upcoming Global Partnership on AI Summit, scheduled to be hosted by India in December 2023 in New Delhi. India, last year, assumed the Chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), an international initiative to support responsible and human-centric development and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

According to government data, AI is expected to add USD $967 Bn to the Indian economy by 2035 and USD 450–500 billion to India’s GDP by 2025, accounting for 10% of the country’s USD 5 trillion GDP target.

