Google CEO Sundar Pichai's childhood home in Chennai sold to Tamil actor C Manikandan

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has seen his childhood home in Chennai undergo a significant change as his parents recently sold the property, according to a report by The Hindu. Located in the Ashok Nagar neighbourhood of the city, the piece of land was sold by Pichai's father after demolishing the house. The buyer of the property is none other than Tamil actor and producer C Manikandan.

Sundar Pichai, born to Lakshmi and Regunatha Pichai in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, spent his entire childhood in Chennai. It was in this city that he received his education, attending Jawahar Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School and Vana Vani School before eventually joining IIT-Kharagpur.

Manikandan, the new owner of the house, shared his experience with The Hindu, highlighting the emotional moment when Pichai's father handed over the documents.

The humility displayed by Pichai's parents during the transaction stood out to Manikandan. He said that Sundar's mother personally prepared a filter coffee, while his father presented the documents during their initial meeting. Manikandan further elaborated that Pichai's father patiently waited for hours at the registration office, and diligently completed all necessary paperwork and tax obligations before ultimately handing over the documents to him.

Also read: 'Twitter 2.0': Elon Musk's Twitter CEO pick Linda Yaccarino on future of the platform

Upon learning that the property belonged to Sundar Pichai's parents, Manikandan was inspired to immediately purchase it. He expressed his pride and admiration for Pichai's achievements, stating that acquiring the house where the renowned CEO grew up would be a significant personal accomplishment.

The transaction process took approximately four months to complete, as Pichai's father was residing in the United States at the time.

“Sundar’s father broke down for a few minutes while handing over the documents since this was his first property,” Manikandan added.

Pichai, whose last visit to Chennai was in October 2021, took the opportunity to revisit Vana Vani School during his trip to the airport. This visit served as a nostalgic reminder of his educational journey and the cherished memories he created in his hometown.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment