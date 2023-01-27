Google Chrome has new hidden privacy features including a lock on Incognito Mode; check details

Google Chrome has announced a new privacy feature that allows users to lock their incognito sessions with biometric authentication. This feature is available to all Chrome users on iOS and is currently rolling out to Android users.
The Google Chrome feature is designed to give users more peace of mind when using incognito mode, by requiring biometric authentication, such as a fingerprint or face scan, when a session is resumed after it has been interrupted.
How to turn on lock on incognito mode
This new feature is one of five ways that Chrome is helping users stay safer online. Here are the four other privacy-centric features on Chrome:
Privacy Guide: Privacy Guide is a step-by-step guide of key privacy and security controls in Chrome, to guide you through privacy options when you enable history sync or select Enhanced Safe Browsing for faster, proactive protection against dangerous websites, downloads and extensions. To access Privacy Guide, simply click the three-dot menu in the top right corner of Chrome and select “Settings.” Then, navigate to the “Privacy and Security” tab.
Safety Check: Chrome's safety check is a feature that alerts you if it detects compromised passwords or harmful extensions. It also reminds you when there are updates to install and stay protected with the most up-to-date proactive protections. And now, Safety check will be expanding to more personalized recommendations and reminders about what you have previously shared with websites, and find those controls in one place to revoke permissions and protect your privacy.
Clear Browsing Data: You can delete your Chrome browsing data including history, cookies and cache, from a specific time or altogether. If you want more granular control, you will be able to delete individual items, from pages you visited to autofill entries. Use our shortcut by typing, “clear browsing data” in the Chrome address bar.
Google Password Manager: Google Password Manager can help you create, remember and autofill passwords on your computer or phone. It’s built directly into Chrome, and if you sync your passwords via Google Account, you can use your saved passwords in Chrome on your phone and laptop, and also in Android and iOS apps.
