Google Chrome to soon allow Android users to quickly erase 15 minutes of browser history

Google Chrome is set to introduce a 'quick delete' option to its Android app according to the recent code changes spotted on Chromium Gerrit. This would allow users to quickly clear their browsing history and cache from the last 15 minutes, according to 9to5 Google.

On the desktop version of the browser, Chrome currently gives the following options - Last hour, 24 hours, 7 days, 4 weeks, and all time. With the 15-minute feature, Android users will get even more control and convenience over their web history. The feature is expected to be available in the upcoming version of Chrome for Android, currently in development.

The quick delete option will allow users to clear all browsing data within a few seconds from the last 15 minutes, making it easier to protect personal information. The process is similar to the 'incognito mode' on the desktop version, but with added control, as it allows users to delete their history and cookies separately.

The introduction of the quick delete option is a welcome development, as it is becoming increasingly important for users to have control over the data they share online. It is not only a privacy issue, but a safety one as well. As Google Chrome is the most popular web browser, the ability to delete data quickly and easily will benefit many users.

It will be especially beneficial in circumstances where someone takes another user's phone for a few minutes and then have to give them their device back. They can just delete the last 15 minutes of history without messing around with the original users' history and cookies.

There are also some reports indicating that the quick delete option might also be available on the Chrome browser for iOS, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Android users can look forward to the quick delete option being introduced in the next version of Google Chrome. It is expected to provide more control over personal data and further enhance the user experience on the platform which is beneficial as Google Chrome is one of the most widely used browsers for accessing the internet. It is known for its fast and simple user interface, compatibility with multiple operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android), and support for extensions and web technologies.

